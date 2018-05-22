Lady Hornets third all-time scorer signs with Benedictine College

Randall with her family just moments after signing her papers (Source: WALB)

Pelham High School was proud to announce another signee for the Hornets.

This time it was basketball star Mahogany Randall.

Randall is the third highest all-time scorer for the Pelham Lady Hornets.

Randall led the Hornets with an average of 20 points per game.

The senior was proud to stand up in front of her friends and family to announce she would be apart of the Benedictine College Lady Tigers Basketball team in the upcoming year.

Randall says she hopes this inspires others to keep pushing for something they're passionate about, and never give up.

"Go to practice everyday," said Benedictine College signee, Mahogany Randall, "work hard, in and out the class room give a 100 and 10 percent, on the floor, off the floor. Make it a time to remember, and have fun. That's just the main part."

Best of luck to Randall as she heads to Benedictine in the Fall.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.