FIRST ALERT: Disturbance in Caribbean could develop into tropical system ahead of Memorial Day weekend

A disturbance in the Caribbean will bring rain to Southwest Georgia the rest of this week and into next week. (Source: NHC)

What we know right now

Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center updated the odds to 60-percent that a tropical system could develop in the Gulf of Mexico Friday and into Memorial Day weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the area at any time but are most likely throughout the day with isolated activity overnight.

With the very moist tropical airmass in place, rain could be heavy at times with one to three inches possible in the midweek.

Highs will remain in the 80s with lows around 70 in Southwest Georgia.

For now, anywhere from the Gulf coast into the southeast should prepare for potentially heavy rain and a very soggy holiday period.

Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches could be expected beginning Saturday and moving into the weekend.

Winds may increase, but the greatest threat is flooding.

The official start of hurricane season is less than two weeks away.

What we don't know

The development of a tropical system is still several days away.

However, Saturday or Sunday a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm could be in the Gulf moving toward the northern Gulf Coast.

This would result in high rainfall amounts and potential flash flooding.

For now, timing and the exact track of a potential tropical system remain uncertain.

What can you do before the storm hits

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available.

If you have to travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.

Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you.

If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go.

