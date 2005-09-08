Register for YOUR chance to win FREE tickets to the Big Mac® 200!

BE THERE!!!
as the hard-charging NASCAR AutoZone Elite Division drivers take on the monster half-mile paved oval at South Georgia Motorsports Park.
Don't miss a moment of the white-knuckle thrills over 200 blistering laps, including local All-Star drivers. McDonald's® is giving away 10 FREE sets of 4 VIP tickets to the race, and you could be a winner.
Just fill out the form below—and buckle up for all the action of the Big Mac 200 !
September 24, 2005, 7:00PM, South Georgia Motorsports Park Cecil, Georgia Visit www.sgmpracing.com for more information and advance tickets.