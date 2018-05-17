First Alert Forecast: Weekend Showers and Thunderstorms

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely over the weekend. Some storms may produce damaging winds and hail.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

+ Get our weather app: Apple | Android

+ Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook

The weekend kicks off with scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday. A few strong storms are possible otherwise hot and humid with highs upper 80s low 90s.

More rain and storms Sunday as a weak late season cold front sinks south. There's a Marginal Risk for a few strong-severe storms with threats of damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. Above average temperatures hold with highs low-mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

Behind the boundary welcomed relief from the heat and humidity. Early week brings a few dry days and seasonal highs upper 80s and lows mid 60s. As a southerly flow takes over rain chances ease back through the week.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Yolanda