First Alert Forecast: Rinse & Repeat, then a Flooding Threat

The rinse and repeat forecast last this work week. A few shower and an isolated thunderstorms is possible in the morning with widespread activity this afternoon

Rain chances may fall a little to end the week, but that quickly changes this weekend. The National Hurricane Center now has a 50% chance of a Tropical Depression and/or Tropical Storms in the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. It will bring an immense mount of Tropical moisture this weekend. Rain totals of 4"-8" is expected Saturday through Memorial Day. Winds will increase a little, but our greatest threat will be flooding. Initially it will be flash flooding, then areal flooding and by early next week it transitions to river flooding. Rain chance will remain quite high most of next week as week. Highs range from 80 to 87 and lows hover around 70 degrees.



First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman