First Alert Forecast: Another Hot Day Starts Summer

After Albany's high reached 99 degrees yesterday, temperatures are expected to stay hot on this Thursday. Highs should get to the middle 90s. Heat index values across the viewing area will near 105 degrees. It will feel like the start of summer outside. Make sure to drink plenty of water. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may occur, but our overall chance is relatively low. Probabilities increase some for tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Temperatures remain hot through next Tuesday with highs between 93 and 96 degrees anticipated. Peak heat indices of at least 100 degrees look likely. Lows should be around 75 degrees. Rain chances will ramp up early next week with a backdoor front moving in.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

