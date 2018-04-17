Man convicted in 1996 killing in Georgia set to be executed - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man convicted in 1996 killing in Georgia set to be executed

Robert Earl Butts Jr. (Source: Georgia Dept. of Corrections) Robert Earl Butts Jr. (Source: Georgia Dept. of Corrections)

By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A man convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard is set to be the second inmate executed in Georgia this year.

State Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that 40-year-old Robert Earl Butts Jr. is scheduled to die on May 3 at the state prison in Jackson. Butts and 41-year-old Marion Wilson Jr. were convicted and sentenced to death in the March 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks.

A Georgia Supreme Court summary of the case says Butts and Wilson asked Parks for a ride outside a Walmart store in Milledgeville on March 28, 1996, and then ordered him out of the car and fatally shot him a short distance away.

Wilson's case is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly