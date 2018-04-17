Valdosta to vote on new traffic controllers

In Valdosta, the need for some new traffic controllers and modules has made its way onto the agenda for voting Thursday.

These controllers play a major role in the flow of traffic and overall safety.

Investing in new traffic controllers will improve the overall safety for drivers on their daily commutes.

The request for new traffic controllers and modules is an item that makes its way onto the agenda every year, but for good reason.

The control boxes are located at every signal, keeping the sequencing of the signal on track.

The boxes are sensitive, and they are replaced if the slightest issue arises because it can be life-threatening for drivers if one is not functioning properly. But the need for controllers comes from wear and tear.

"The storm season is coming up, it could get hit by lightning or a vehicle accident, so anytime if the cabinet is damaged, lightning, water or vehicle damage, we have to replace this, because of the liability. We cannot leave it out in the field knowing that there's a possibility of something going wrong with it," said Traffic Division manager Larry Ogden.

The estimated cost of the controllers and modules is $55,000.

The voting will take place this Thursday at the city council meeting.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.