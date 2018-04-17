Lowndes Co. needs poll workers

The Lowndes County Board of Elections needs your help at the polls this election.

Lowndes County has nine precincts and not enough employees to work the polls come election time.

Poll workers or volunteers are needed for early voting, starting the last day of April and for election day on May 22.

Assistant Supervisor of Elections Tiffany Linkswiler said poll workers are a crucial part in making elections flow smoothly.

"We have limited staff in our office, so we have to have poll workers. We have like seven or eight poll workers at each precinct, and it's very important for the community to come out to support our community. Basically, we rely on them," said Linkswiler.

Poll workers must be at least 16-years-old, a Lowndes County resident, and available to work the whole day, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

