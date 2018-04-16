Lee Co. leaders ask for continued support in upcoming SPLOST vote

One of the main focuses will be transportation, paving roads as well as building the Westover connector. (Source: WALB)

Lee County is looking to expand recreation with new splost dollars. (Source: WALB)

Leaders in Lee County are asking for continued support regarding the upcoming Special Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST vote.

If the SPLOST referendum in the May election passes, it will be for the next six years.

Officials said the tax money raised will help pay for up to $18.2 million in county projects.

City projects that are expected to cost $20.8 million.

Commissioner Rick Muggridge explained that the SPLOST dollars are used to benefit the community.

One of the main focuses will be transportation, paving roads as well as building the Westover connector.

Lee County has also broken ground on the new Lee County Medical Center and is expanding recreation.

"But that penny goes so far. I can think about my tenure on the board of commissioners and the miles and miles of road that have been payed as a result of SPLOST," said Muggridge.

Early voting will begin in a few weeks and the official voting day is May 22.

