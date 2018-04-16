APD recommends registering serial numbers to help recover stolen property

Albany Police Department is attempting to return those recovered items, but needs help finding the rightful owners. (Source: APD)

Albany police charged two men in the armed robbery of an Albany business in March.

While investigating, police discovered a large amount of stolen property a suspect's home.

Now the Albany Police Department is attempting to return those recovered items but it needs help finding the rightful owners.

Police are also urging South Georgians to go ahead and register their items.

"TVs, cell phones, lawn equipment, just all kinds of equipment that was coming from different burglaries and entering autos in the area," said Phares Taylor with APD.

Police are working to return the stolen property but having a difficult time because a lot of the items were not registered with their serial number.

Taylor is urging residents to register their possessions before something happens to them.

"Once we put the serial number in the system, it will automatically show it was stolen and it will show where it was stolen from. That's why it's very important if there's no serial number for us to reference it from," said Taylor.

Taylor said anything with a serial number can be registered, even washing machines and microwaves and if it doesn't have one, then take a photo.

"Believe it or not people go in and steal washing machines and dryers and stuff like that and we get them, but we have no idea who they belong to," explained Taylor.

That's why APD encourages residents to go ahead and take precautions and register their items.

"You don't really think about it until an incident happens but I would go through my home and take serial numbers of everything in the house," said Taylor.

Anyone who has been a victim of a burglary or had their car broken into in the Northwest Albany area recently and has filed a report is asked to call the burglary investigator at (229) 431-2100.

