ASU's Tyler Hanson named SIAC Golfer of the Year

As the Albany State University golf team competes for a second consecutive SIAC title, they're doing so with the conference's top golfer.

Tyler Hanson was named SIAC golfer of the year.

The Albany native has two tournament victories under his belt and six top-10 finishes.

Hanson was just named the Golfer of the month in March thanks to his wins at the Don Benbow Invitational and the Bulldog Florida Invitational.

He and the Golden Rams are competing in the SIAC Championships which wrap up Wednesday night.

