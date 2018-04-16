National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Decatur County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado hit Decatur County on Sunday. (Source: WALB)

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida has confirmed an EF-1 hit Decatur County on Sunday.

On Saturday, WALB issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday as storms headed into the area from the west.

On Sunday morning, several counties were under a tornado warning.

The NWS confirmed that a brief tornado did hit Decatur County with max winds at 90 - 95 mph.

According to the NWS, the path length of the tornado was 0.46 miles and had a width of 31 yards.

The NWS confirmed that the tornado caused trees to snap and become uprooted.

No injuries were reported.

