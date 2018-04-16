APD issues statement on misleading East Albany Walmart Facebook photo

A misleading photo with a family shopping in the East Albany Walmart led to the Albany Police Department opening an investigation. (Source: WALB)

A viral post on Facebook, that created a lot of controversy in Albany has now led to an apology.

A misleading photo with a family shopping in the East Albany Walmart with accusations of child abuse led to the Albany Police Department opening an investigation.

A South Georgia woman posted the photo on Facebook, claiming that she witnessed child abuse where the father slammed the child into the buggy.

After receiving more than 70 messages on Facebook about this incident, the Albany Police Department conducted an investigation.

Officers went to the East Albany Walmart and reviewed the surveillance video of the incident.

Police said the surveillance video shows the child was actually about to fall out of the buggy when the father came to the rescue, catching the child.

APD reminds people that this is a good example of when you think you see something, you should report it to the police instead of sharing it on social media, where the post could be misleading.

"If you see something, go ahead and report it and not post it because what you see could be misleading, and we've seen that in a number of cases," explained APD Public Information Officer Phyllis Banks.

APD confirmed that both parties, the family in the photo and the individual who posted it has made amends and apologies were accepted.

You can see the photo and APD's post on the police department's Facebook page.

