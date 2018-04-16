Defense requests delay in Albany murder trial

An Albany murder trial has been pushed back a week after the defense asked for more time.

Courtland Hughley is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors claim Hughley and David Quimbey shot and killed Zemal Fuentes, 21, at the Quality Inn in October.

Fuentes was in town for Albany State University's homecoming weekend.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a drug deal.

The trial will begin Monday, April 23.

Prosecutors reindicted the Hughley case last week.

As a result, the defense said it needed more time and the judge granted a one week delay.

