Man faces charges after pulling a gun during argument

An Albany man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at another man.

Brandon Johnson is facing multiple charges after police reported that a fight between Johnson and another man escalated.

Police said that on Friday, Johnson got into an argument with the victim over money he owed the mother of Johnson's child.

Officers reported that while the two men were fighting, Johnson pointed a gun at the man.

According to the police report, a witness told officers that Johnson told the man that, "he doesn't fight, he kills."

Johnson was later found at an apartment off of Lennox Street and arrested.

Johnson has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm of a convicted felon.

