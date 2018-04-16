Phoebe Hospice hosts National Healthcare Decisions Day event

Phoebe employees spread the word about advanced life care on Monday.

As part of National Healthcare Decisions Day, Phoebe Hospice staff and social workers spent time speaking with people at the Albany Mall. They gave people information and answered questions about end of life planning and advance directive forms.

"It's important to communicate with your family members what your wishes are if something were to happen. Maybe you had a stroke and you are not able to speak anymore," said Anna Hadbavny with Phoebe Hospice.

Phoebe allows patients to set up advanced directives so your family is prepared and to ensure your wishes are followed.

