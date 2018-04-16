Dougherty Co. to present opioid visual reenactment

On Tuesday, more than 5,000 Dougherty County students will watch a visual reenactment about how opioid abuse can affect and destroy lives.

The demonstration will involve Dougherty County drama students, local law enforcement officers and local officials.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said it's all about being proactive and not reactive.

"We're trying to be proactive. Trying to do something on the front end, so none of the kids won't eventually get into the drugs during the summer or when they're out of school. We're trying to warn them, don't mess with this," said Fowler.

Fowler said they will also have counselors on hand if students want to talk to someone.

The reenactment will be Tuesday morning at 10 at the Albany Civic Center.

