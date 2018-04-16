Albany Technical College holds dual enrollment pathways signing

Families joined the students for the signing (Source: WALB)

Four South Georgia high school students signed letters of intent to continue their college path in a unique way.

Albany Technical College held a dual enrollment pathways signing on Monday.

The students now have an associates degree before they even graduate high school.

They were just four of 509 students currently enrolled in the free program.

Albany Technical College President Dr. Anthony Parker said this program is a good preparation for college.

"Next, they'll be able to prove to themselves that they can do college-level academic work. It'll give them a sense of security and confidence that other students may not have," said Parker.

Parker said students were able to save between $10,000 and $30,000 by enrolling in the two-year program.

