Challenger League continues to grow in Lee Co. community

The Challenger League has been a part of the Lee County community for the past four years by helping kids with disabilities join in activities.

On Monday, the non-profit hosted its 4th Annual Challenger League Wrestling Tournament.

It also just wrapped up its baseball season a few weeks ago, but the Challenger League is much more than that.

It's made up of families and volunteers who want to help kids with disabilities have fun.

The Challenger League started as a way for one mother to get her child involved in a local baseball team and has now bloomed into a well-known name, community-wide.

The Challenger League is a non-profit association for children and adults with special needs.

"We provide social and recreational activities for kids that otherwise may not be able to be involved in activities like typicals are allowed," said Executive Director Jennifer Sapp.

The Challenger League began back in 2015 as a way for kids to get involved, but it's more than just a way for kids to play sports, but also a place they can go and feel safe. Sapp never wanted to see her or other kids limited to what they could do. Since then, the Challenger League has become more than just a baseball league.

"We have eleven different programs that are social and recreational," said Sapp. "If your child is disabled, he or she can still participate because we have something for everyone."

The Challenger League has had 200 families come through from 11 different counties, so Sapp said they had to expand.

"We have eleven different programs," said Sapp. "And where we are standing right now, is actually a building that God's blessed us with. We are in the middle of renovating it and we are going to be having music therapies and art therapy, exercise classes."

The ultimate objective of the Challenger League as Jennifer said, is to foster children's participation as productive and respected members of the community. To offer them a fair opportunity to enhance and display their skills and talents to the community.

Jennifer said that it's not only for the kids but for the families.

"Often times when you're a special needs parent you feel like you're alone," said Sapp. "Like no one else understands you and it's so much more than that."

Sign-ups for wrestling are over, but there are a few other opportunities to get involved.

