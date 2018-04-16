Cook County Primary School collects can tabs for a good cause

Something special happened in Cook County Monday morning.

The Cook County Primary School has begun to collect can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House to help some of the community's local families.

Ginny Herrington, the school's nurse, said this was a way that the school and the teachers felt was a great way to get the kids involved.

"We really want them at a young age to realize its really important to help other people," said Herrington.

The collected can tabs help pay the Ronald McDonald House's electric bill.

"They turn the can tabs in and they get paid for them. Basically, it's just for the can tabs," explained Herrington.

It's a fun way to help the community by helping those who need it. One of their very own classmates has a cousin who has been to the Ronald McDonald House once every month since he was born.

Samuel Leverett was born with three critical heart conditions, which limits his mobility and the quality of his life.

"As of now, it prevents us from being out and about a lot. We don't get to spend a lot of time with the children. He has five cousins that he doesn't really get to see very often. He doesn't get to go out, he doesn't get to go to theme parks, he doesn't get to go do things a normal child would do," said Samuel's mom, Kristen Leverett.

Kristen has to stay home and take care of Samuel all day every day because they can't leave him at daycare.

"He can not go to daycare. That would be detrimental to his health," said Kristen. "A head cold in December nearly killed him. So you know, we take that very seriously and we stay home as much as we can with him."

Kristen and her family are just happy to see people in their community rallying together to help others.

"Honestly, it tells me that there are local communities that care. We don't really see the amount of support in our local communities as you would in Atlanta or somewhere like that in a bigger city," explained Kristen. "While we have support physically as a family, you know, you just don't see a community rally around and support like that."

If you want to buy a Samuel shirt and help support the Leverett family, you can call (229) 985-1125.

