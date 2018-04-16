EEOC complaint filed by interim Dougherty Co. administrator

The Dougherty County Commission met Monday morning, but did not discuss McCoy (Source: WALB)

Late last week, Interim Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy filed an employment discrimination claim with the Equal Opportunity Commission in Atlanta.

On Monday, McCoy's attorney, Maurice King Jr. spoke for the first time since the complaint was filed.

King said now that the claim has been submitted, federal law protects McCoy from retaliation.

"We don't have any concerns moving forward because federal law and state law basically states that you cannot retaliate against someone who has basically engaged in protected conduct," explained King.

MORE:

+Dougherty Commission won't offer McCoy leadership post

+Dougherty Co. leader files lawsuit against county, commissioners

+Albany judges won't hear McCoy civil suit; EEOC complaint pending

If the EEOC does open an investigation, representatives would be sent to Dougherty County to interview the parties involved. From there, the EEOC would either handle the matter or decide if the Department of Justice would need to get involved.

King went on to say they will continue to do everything they can to make sure justice is served in McCoy's case.

The County Commission did meet Monday morning, however, the lawsuit was not discussed.

WALB News 10 tried to get a copy of the EEOC complaint but was told by a spokeswoman they were unable to because the information is strictly confidential under federal law. The EEOC will only release information if they open an investigation.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.