Valdosta to host public hearing about CDBG grant money

The city of Valdosta will host a public hearing Tuesday to get feedback on how to spend over $578,000 dollars.

That money is coming from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Valdosta officials will outline needs and priorities, and the plan must be geared towards families with low to moderate income.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Valdosta City Hall Annex.

