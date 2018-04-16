Lowndes Co. to cut off water to some residents for GDOT project

Some Lowndes County residents will have their water cut off Monday night as part of a GDOT project. (Source: Raycom Media)

A few Lowndes County residents will be without water Monday night.

City officials said they will cut off the water starting at 9 p.m. as part of the Georgia Department of Transportation's Exit 22 realignment project.

The outage will impact homes on Shiloh Road, Amber Drive, Big Oak Circle, Shiloh Trace, Holly Lane and Golden Oaks Drive.

Services should be restored before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

