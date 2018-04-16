Tift Regional recognizes National Healthcare Decision Day

The City of Valdosta will host a public hearing Tuesday to get feedback on how to spend over $578,000 dollars.More >>
Monday was National Healthcare Decision Day. It's designed to encourage people to make choices on end of life issues.
A few Lowndes County residents will be without water Monday night.
In the last year, the city of Tifton has seen over 600 cases of child abuse.
Congressman Sanford Bishop, Jr., ranking member of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture released a statement concerning the proposed 2018 Farm Bill put forth last week by the U.S. House Agriculture Committee.
