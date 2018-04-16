Tift Regional recognizes National Healthcare Decision Day

Tift Regional wants to encourage people to talk with family members and healthcare specialists about end of life issues. (Source: WALB)

Monday was National Healthcare Decision Day. It's designed to encourage people to make choices on end of life issues.

Making decisions on healthcare can be challenging for some people.

Tift Regional Medical Center specialists said that it is a conversation that is more critical than some may think.

Tift Regional wants to encourage people to talk with family members and healthcare specialists.

The Georgia Advanced Directive gives people the right to choose what your end of life decisions are.

Hospital leaders said that this day is simply to bring awareness of what can happen in the future.

"It's tough at the end when you haven't made decisions and you're put on the spot to all of a sudden decide what's going to happen to my mother or my father, so I think it's very important," said Tift Regional Director of Patient and Guest Services Louise Woodham.

The advance directive is strictly healthcare based decisions.

The discussion of life support, artificial feeding and other healthcare issues are just some of the things to include in your conversation.

