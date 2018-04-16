Tifton firefighters learn how to approach victims of child sexual abuse

Billy Jones from the Patticake House conducted the firefighter training. (Source: WALB)

In the last year, the city of Tifton has seen over 600 cases of child abuse.

Now, Tifton's fire department wants to change that.

Monday was all about making sure firefighters knew the best way to approach victims of child abuse.

Today on @WALBNews10 Tifton Fireman are trained on child sexual abuse prevention. pic.twitter.com/tsDbrGXCBE — Marilyn Parker WALB News 10 (@MarilynWALB) April 16, 2018

Darkness to Light's program the Stewards of Children is a child sexual abuse training program.

It gives information on knowing the signs of child sexual abuse and prevention tips.

The firefighters were given an interactive workbook that goes step by step on working with children.

Billy Jones of the Patticake House conducted Monday's training.

He said that this is an important step for authorities in the community to take.

"This will enable the firefighters to handle any type of disclosure made by a child in this type of situation, the correct way. It is a very difficult thing for a child to disclose this type of abuse and so they need to be aware of how to handle it," explained Jones.

This is the Tifton Fire Department's first training session.

Jones explained that most people who work with children that experience abuse, say that they tell children to talk with authority figures. He said hopefully this will encourage more children to open up about their abuse.

There will be more training sessions on April 18 and April 20, at 1 p.m. at the Tifton Fire Department.

If you would like to schedule a group to participate in the training, you can call (229)-387-9697.

