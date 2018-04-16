Cong. Bishop comments on new bill, big changes to SNAP program

In the last year, the city of Tifton has seen over 600 cases of child abuse.More >>
Congressman Sanford Bishop, Jr., ranking member of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture released a statement concerning the proposed 2018 Farm Bill put forth last week by the U.S. House Agriculture Committee.More >>
The state of Georgia has been granted a sixty-four point nine million dollar grant for storm recovery.More >>
County leaders have approved the juvenile court system applying for a $401,000 grant. The Criminal Justice Incentive Grant Program would help functional therapy use.More >>
The City of Douglas Fire Department received a $3,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world's largest commercial property insurers.More >>
