Cong. Bishop comments on new bill, big changes to SNAP program

Congressman Sanford Bishop, Jr. a Democrat who represents Georgia's Second District, and is the ranking member of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, released a statement concerning the proposed 2018 Farm Bill put forth last week.

The Farm Bill is the primary agricultural and food policy tool of the federal government.

This year's Farm Bill brought several changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or food stamps.

The revised bill would subject about five to seven million recipients of food stamps to stricter work requirements.

In the Farm Bill, the work requirements state that all SNAP recipients should participate in employment, a work or training program or any combination of work.

Congressman Sanford Bishop commented:

Many aspects of the Farm Bill have broad, bipartisan support. However, I have significant concerns about the proposed reforms to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is widely considered an efficient and successful safety net that offers desperately needed support to those in need. More than 57,000 households in my district receive SNAP benefits, which is the highest number in the state of Georgia. Nationwide, 42 million people rely on SNAP. We live in the most prosperous nation in the history of the world, and no one should go hungry, lack access to fresh fruits and vegetables, or worry where their next meal is coming from. Reforms that would shame those that receive SNAP benefits or limit the ability of vulnerable citizens to receive the nutrition they need to survive would be major step backwards for our country. We must also focus on addressing the challenge of food deserts, which would likely be exacerbated by these proposed reforms.

The proposal in the House was released right as President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to look into stricter work requirements across federal programs and is weighing a proposal to allow states to drug tests SNAP beneficiaries.

The 2018 Farm Bill as proposed by the U.S. House Agriculture Committee can be found here.

