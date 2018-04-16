Juvenile court could receive $400K grant

The juvenile court system could receive $401,000 if awarded if awarded the Criminal Justice Incentive Grant Program for functional family therapy (Source: WALB)

County leaders have approved the Dougherty County Juvenile Court System's application for a $401,000 grant.

The Criminal Justice Incentive Grant Program would help functional therapy use.

Dougherty Co. Commission Chairman, Christopher Cohilas, said the grant provides a family intervention model to help teens who are repeatedly back in juvenile court.

Cohilas explained he sees a benefit in the juvenile court being able to tailor its needs to the child as a whole.

"There are now resources so that somebody can say 'Hey, you know what instead of us just putting that child back in an RYDC or before the court, let's start examining some of the problems that are there inside that household," said Cohilas.

Cohilas said this grant program will not cost taxpayers anything.

