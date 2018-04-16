Juvenile court could receive $400K grant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Juvenile court could receive $400K grant

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Connect
The juvenile court system could receive $401,000 if awarded if awarded the Criminal Justice Incentive Grant Program for functional family therapy (Source: WALB) The juvenile court system could receive $401,000 if awarded if awarded the Criminal Justice Incentive Grant Program for functional family therapy (Source: WALB)
Christopher Cohilas, Dougherty County Commission Chairman (Source: WALB) Christopher Cohilas, Dougherty County Commission Chairman (Source: WALB)
Commissioner Gloria Gaines asks Interim County Administrator Mike McCoy a question during the Dougherty County Commission meeting. (Source: WALB) Commissioner Gloria Gaines asks Interim County Administrator Mike McCoy a question during the Dougherty County Commission meeting. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

County leaders have approved the Dougherty County Juvenile Court System's application for a $401,000 grant. 

The Criminal Justice Incentive Grant Program would help functional therapy use. 

Dougherty Co. Commission Chairman, Christopher Cohilas, said the grant provides a family intervention model to help teens who are repeatedly back in juvenile court. 

Cohilas explained he sees a benefit in the juvenile court being able to tailor its needs to the child as a whole. 

"There are now resources so that somebody can say 'Hey, you know what instead of us just putting that child back in an RYDC or before the court, let's start examining some of the problems that are there inside that household," said Cohilas.

Cohilas said this grant program will not cost taxpayers anything.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Block Grant for disaster recover will help Dougherty Co.

    Block Grant for disaster recover will help Dougherty Co.

    Monday, April 16 2018 2:45 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:45:56 GMT
    County Commissioners discuss the CDBG for disaster recovery (Source: WALB)County Commissioners discuss the CDBG for disaster recovery (Source: WALB)
    County Commissioners discuss the CDBG for disaster recovery (Source: WALB)County Commissioners discuss the CDBG for disaster recovery (Source: WALB)

    The state of Georgia has been granted a sixty-four point nine million dollar grant for storm recovery. 

    More >>

    The state of Georgia has been granted a sixty-four point nine million dollar grant for storm recovery. 

    More >>

  • Juvenile court could receive $400K grant

    Juvenile court could receive $400K grant

    Monday, April 16 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:43:46 GMT
    The juvenile court system could receive $401,000 if awarded if awarded the Criminal Justice Incentive Grant Program for functional family therapy (Source: WALB)The juvenile court system could receive $401,000 if awarded if awarded the Criminal Justice Incentive Grant Program for functional family therapy (Source: WALB)
    The juvenile court system could receive $401,000 if awarded if awarded the Criminal Justice Incentive Grant Program for functional family therapy (Source: WALB)The juvenile court system could receive $401,000 if awarded if awarded the Criminal Justice Incentive Grant Program for functional family therapy (Source: WALB)

    County leaders have approved the juvenile court system applying for a $401,000 grant.  The Criminal Justice Incentive Grant Program would help functional therapy use. 

    More >>

    County leaders have approved the juvenile court system applying for a $401,000 grant.  The Criminal Justice Incentive Grant Program would help functional therapy use. 

    More >>

  • Douglas Fire Dept. receives grant for new equipment

    Douglas Fire Dept. receives grant for new equipment

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-04-16 16:22:49 GMT
    The City of Douglas Fire Department received a $3,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global (Source: City of Douglas)The City of Douglas Fire Department received a $3,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global (Source: City of Douglas)
    The City of Douglas Fire Department received a $3,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global (Source: City of Douglas)The City of Douglas Fire Department received a $3,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global (Source: City of Douglas)

    The City of Douglas Fire Department received a $3,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world's largest commercial property insurers.  

    More >>

    The City of Douglas Fire Department received a $3,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world's largest commercial property insurers.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly