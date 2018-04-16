Block Grant for disaster recover will help Dougherty Co.

A home devastated by a tree collapsing on it amidst the January 2017 storms (Source: WALB)

The state of Georgia has been granted a $64.9 million grant for storm recovery.

And some funds from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery will be allocated to Dougherty County, helping with rebuilding the community following the January 2017 storms.

Dougherty County Chairman Christopher Cohilas calls this a huge victory.

Cohilas said this long-term recovery plan involves projects like developing community safe rooms, ensuring infrastructure is safer, and also redeveloping housing.

"It was very important for us to have a plan that allows us to re-build. Because otherwise, you can just become economically depressed if you don't put in the infrastructure that is needed to be there to support a community," said Cohilas.

Now in the next 60 days, county leaders will continue to work with the department of community affairs to determine how much money the county will be allocated.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.