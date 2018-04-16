Block Grant for disaster recover will help Dougherty Co.

The state of Georgia has been granted a sixty-four point nine million dollar grant for storm recovery.More >>
County leaders have approved the juvenile court system applying for a $401,000 grant. The Criminal Justice Incentive Grant Program would help functional therapy use.
The City of Douglas Fire Department received a $3,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world's largest commercial property insurers.
About 6:00 Sunday evening, the Georgia State Patrol responded to a wreck on Cooper Road in Brooks County, according to Assistant Post Commander Sgt. D.A. Hermanowski.
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the convictions and life sentence of a Valdosta man who killed one man, and shot another, and left him to die.
