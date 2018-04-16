Douglas Fire Dept. receives grant for new equipment

The City of Douglas Fire Department received a $3,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world's largest commercial property insurers.More >>
About 6:00 Sunday evening, the Georgia State Patrol responded to a wreck on Cooper Road in Brooks County, according to Assistant Post Commander Sgt. D.A. Hermanowski.More >>
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the convictions and life sentence of a Valdosta man who killed one man, and shot another, and left him to die.More >>
29-year-old Jacob White was found guilty of the January 2008 beating death of 55-year old Linda White.More >>
A convenience store in Americus sold a winning ticket worth $1,500,000 from the Georgia Lottery’s Max-A-Million scratcher.More >>
