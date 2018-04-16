Douglas Fire Dept. receives grant for new equipment

The City of Douglas Fire Department received a $3,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global (Source: City of Douglas)

The City of Douglas Fire Department received a $3,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world's largest commercial property insurers.

Representatives from FM Global presented the grant award to Douglas Fire Chief Larry Wilson.

The department has purchased iPads to track fire information accurately within the department. They will also be used to assist with pre-fire planning to efficiently collect and track data related to community buildings.

"Through education efforts, we believe the majority of fires can be preventable," said Larry Wilson, Douglas Fire Chief. "With the additional financial support from FM Global, this grant will help our Fire Department provide accurate reporting and prevention awareness."

Through its Fire Prevention Program, FM Global awards grants to fire departments, as well as organizations worldwide, that best demonstrate a need for funding, where dollars can have the most demonstrable impact on preventing fire, or mitigating the damage it can cause.

To learn more about FM Global's Fire Prevention Grant Program and other resources for the fire service, please click here.

To learn more about Douglas Fire Department's Safety Education opportunities for the classroom, business, and community, please call Fire Station #2 at (912)384-4815.

