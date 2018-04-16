Woman dies in Brooks Co. wreck

About 6:00 Sunday evening, the Georgia State Patrol responded to a wreck on Cooper Road in Brooks County, according to Assistant Post Commander Sgt. D.A. Hermanowski.

This is about half a mile east of Robinson Road.

A 2006 Toyota Corolla, driven by 60-year-old Deborah Godfrey Simpson of Barney, was traveling east on Cooper Road trying to go around a curve.

Simpson left the road and struck a culvert, causing her vehicle to overturn several times, ending up in a field.

Troopers said that Simpson was not wearing a seatbelt, and died of her injuries she sustained in this crash.

She was pronounced deceased at the crash scene by Brooks County Coroner Joseph Leverett.

No charges will be filed in this collision, and next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.