State high court affirms life sentence for Valdosta killer

The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the convictions and life sentence of a Valdosta man who killed one man, and shot another, and left him to die. The second man lived, and testified against Lewis Mitchell Jr., in court.

In 2011 a Lowndes County jury convicted Mitchell Jr., 21, of malice murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Antonio Jermaine Mitchell, 24, (no relation) and the shooting of Desmond Jones.

On the July 4 weekend of 2009, both men were discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies outside of Stone Creek Apartments on Melody Lane. In subsequent weeks, Valdosta police arrested six people in connection with this case.

It took more than seven hours for the jury to return with a guilty verdict for malice murder and one count of aggravated assault in the Mitchell murder trial.

Southern Circuit Judge Richard M. Cowart sentenced Mitchell to life in prison.

