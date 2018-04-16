Worth Co. man's life sentence upheld

The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the convictions and life sentence of a Valdosta man who killed one man, and shot another, and left him to die.More >>
29-year-old Jacob White was found guilty of the January 2008 beating death of 55-year old Linda White.More >>
A convenience store in Americus sold a winning ticket worth $1,500,000 from the Georgia Lottery’s Max-A-Million scratcher.More >>
APD Chief Michael Persley is looking to fill 26 entry-level positions. He said it's a new era of recruiting and retaining police officers.More >>
An Albany business owner is continuing his work to bring more foot traffic to the downtown area on the weekends. Albany Downtown Business Partners held its first pop-up shop this weekend to help with the downtown revitalization project.More >>
