Worth Co. man's life sentence upheld

A Worth County man who was convicted of the bizarre murder of his wife in 2008 has lost his appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Jacob White was 29 when he was found guilty of the beating death of 55-year-old Linda White. The former waitress at White's Seafood, was beaten to death with a hammer and her body stuffed inside a freezer.

It took the jury about an hour to reach its verdict. As it was read in court, Jacob White dropped his head.

Three days prior, Jacob White beat his wife in the back of the head with a hammer, fracturing her skull and killing her. Then he stuffed her body in the freezer.

Before the two-day trial concluded, White took the stand in his own defense, and broke down in tears, as he admitted to beating his wife several times with a hammer, then stuffing her in the freezer.

He told jurors he did it because she kicked him in the thigh and abused their child.

"He doesn't deserve to be in there for 30 years. He didn't mean for this to happen," said his sister April Sanchez.

"I've never known him to hurt or harm anyone," said his aunt Mary Daniels.

Kelley Carr lives across the street from where the White's mobile home used to sit. He still remembers the night blue lights filled his street.

"I'm glad he's behind bars. Nobody deserves to die like that. It was brutal," said Daniels.

The very week of the murder, deputies were called to the White's home several times because of domestic disputes. The White's child was taken into custody by DEFACS.



