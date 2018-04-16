First Alert Forecast: February, back to April

Winds chills this morning are in the 30s ! Today is more like February than April with highs in the lower to middle 60s and winds sustained at 20 mph out of the west northwest

Much cooler weather greets you out the door Today. Mid 40s to mid 60s through the day with wind gusts to 35 mph will have you grabbing a jacket. The saving grace is that plenty of sunshine is expected. Tomorrow we start in the lower 40s and then respond into the mid 70s, low 80s Wednesday. Lows warm from the 40s to the 60s. A weak cold front brings highs back into the 70 by week's end and lows into the lower 50s. This weekend is like many this year. Saturday sunny and seasonable. Sunday brings a good chance of rain.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

