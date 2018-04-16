First Alert Forecast: February, back to April - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

First Alert Forecast: February, back to April

Winds chills this morning are in the 30s ! Today is more like February than April with highs in the lower to middle 60s and winds sustained at 20 mph out of the west northwest

WEATHER RESOURCES:
Get our weather app: Apple | Android
Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook
Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter

Much cooler weather greets you out the door Today. Mid 40s to mid 60s through the day with wind gusts to 35 mph will have you grabbing a jacket. The saving grace is that plenty of sunshine is expected. Tomorrow we start in the lower 40s and then respond into the mid 70s, low 80s Wednesday. Lows warm from the 40s to the 60s. A weak cold front brings highs back into the 70 by week's end and lows into the lower 50s. This weekend is like many this year. Saturday sunny and seasonable. Sunday brings a good chance of rain. 

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany Police Department in need of officers

    Albany Police Department in need of officers

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-04-16 10:47:20 GMT
    Police car patrols downtown Albany (Source: WALB)Police car patrols downtown Albany (Source: WALB)

    APD Chief Michael Persley is looking to fill 26 entry-level positions. He said it's a new era of recruiting and retaining police officers.

    More >>

    APD Chief Michael Persley is looking to fill 26 entry-level positions. He said it's a new era of recruiting and retaining police officers.

    More >>

  • Pop-up shops help bring traction to downtown area

    Pop-up shops help bring traction to downtown area

    Monday, April 16 2018 4:39 AM EDT2018-04-16 08:39:36 GMT
    Albany Downtown Business Partners will host a series of pop-up shops in efforts to bring more traction to downtown Albany. (Source: WALB)Albany Downtown Business Partners will host a series of pop-up shops in efforts to bring more traction to downtown Albany. (Source: WALB)

    An Albany business owner is continuing his work to bring more foot traffic to the downtown area on the weekends. Albany Downtown Business Partners held its first pop-up shop this weekend to help with the downtown revitalization project.  

    More >>

    An Albany business owner is continuing his work to bring more foot traffic to the downtown area on the weekends. Albany Downtown Business Partners held its first pop-up shop this weekend to help with the downtown revitalization project.  

    More >>

  • Decatur Co. storm leaves car totaled

    Decatur Co. storm leaves car totaled

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:39 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:39:20 GMT
    The storm winds knocked this tree over and totaled his car. (Source: WALB)The storm winds knocked this tree over and totaled his car. (Source: WALB)

    In Bainbridge, crews assessed damage following the severe storm that went through Decatur County early Sunday. The National Weather Service reported a 54 mile per hour wind gust. Crews cleaned up a tree that fell onto a man's car.

    More >>

    In Bainbridge, crews assessed damage following the severe storm that went through Decatur County early Sunday. The National Weather Service reported a 54 mile per hour wind gust. Crews cleaned up a tree that fell onto a man's car.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly