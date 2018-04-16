$1.5M scratch-off ticket sold in Americus - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A convenience store in Americus sold a winning ticket worth $1,500,000 from the Georgia Lottery’s Max-A-Million scratcher.

The ticket was purchased at Shakti Food Mart, located at 137 S. Lee St. in Americus.

The winner claimed the prize at the Georgia Lottery’s Columbus District Office.

The Max-A-Million instant game offers players chances to win $1,500,000 top prizes, $10,000 second prizes and many other great prizes.

