Red Cross in need of blood donations before the next storm

The Red Cross needs all blood types, however, type O, A negative, and B negative are most needed. (Source: WALB)

The American Red Cross needs atleast 13,000 blood donations a day to donate to hospitals. (Source: WALB)

The American Red Cross says they need more blood donations before another severe weather storm or natural disaster. (Source: WALB)

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. is in need of blood, and it's even more needed during tragedies and severe storms, according to the American Red Cross.

South Georgia chapter leaders said they need more blood donations before another disaster.

Red Cross officials said they have to collect more than 13,000 donations each day for hospitals.

They said it's important to have the supply ahead of any potential storms or disasters.

"We need the blood on the shelf when it's needed. If there is something major that happens and we need a lot of blood, we need the blood already on the shelf to be used to run and donate right when something happens, doesn't help us," said Shea Register, Account Manager at American Red Cross.

Red Cross officials said all blood types are needed to help ensure sufficient blood supply for victims.

However, they do need more type O, A-negative, and B-negative.

