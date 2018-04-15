Mom recounts son's death by honoring him after January 2017 storms

The family lost their home to a tornado in 2017. (Source: WALB)

The hashtag Malik Scholarship will be given at each of the High Schools in Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

Malik Jordan, 20 years old was a band section leader at Dougherty High and now his family will give scholarships to band students. (Source: WALB)

Laila Jackson and her daughter Mya Jordan now try to honor their son and brother with special events and scholarship funds. (Source: WALB)

Malik Jordan died in a tragic car accident in January of 2017 leaving behind his mother Laila Jackson and Mya Jordan. (Source: WALB)

Severe weather often leaves an Albany mom reflecting on the death of her son.

Malik Jordan died in a car crash during a winter storm while driving to Atlanta last year.

The family still deals with the loss of not only their home during a tornado last year, but their son and brother who died in a winter storm in January 2017.

Now the family is working to turn two tragedies into miracles for local high school stud

"No day is easy not having my child, but at the same time, I know that God got me. I'm still functioning and I'm still standing," said Laila Jackson, mother of Malik Jordan.

That's what Laila Jackson says to herself often thinking back on the death of her 20-year-old son Malik Jordan.

Malik died in a car crash during a winter storm in January of 2017, while taking his girlfriend back to college in Atlanta.

A memory his 17-year-old sister will never forget.

"There was nobody, no phone calls, no hugs, no laughs, and I basically had to be a rock for his girlfriend and my mother," said Mya Jordan, Malik's sister.

Suddenly another tragedy struck this family just two weeks after the death of her brother.

"A few weeks after that we lost our house in the second tornado on January 22nd which totally destroyed our home. So we lost, pretty much everything," said Jackson.

Since her son had a passion for music and was a band section leader at Dougherty High, Jackson decided to give three scholarships to graduating band students and scholars in his honor.

"It helps me with my grieving to see others being helped or just overwhelming of joy of just being able to give back to the community," said Jackson.

After losing two important things in her life, her company 'Laila's lil Community Angels Malik Inc.' and the #MALIK Scholarship serve as reminders of not only what happened but how she can move forward.

MORE: Albany mother starts scholarship in son's name

"I mean this really helps keeps me going and motivates me to do more and really just pull myself out of a deep depression where I could be," Jackson said.

The #MALIK Scholarship will be given to one deserving student at each high school in Dougherty County.

Right now the family is raising more money from the community to help in this effort.

If you would like to donate to this cause call 229-376-9720 or email llcamalik17@gmail.com

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.