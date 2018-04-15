Pop-up shops help bring traction to downtown area

The location of Yaz Photography will be where the series of pop-up shops will be held. (Source: WALB)

Mystic Sky Clothing and Accessories was featured this weekend as the first pop-up shop for Albany Downtown Business Partners. (Source: WALB)

Albany Downtown Business Partners will host a series of pop-up shops in efforts to bring more traction to downtown Albany. (Source: WALB)

An Albany business owner is continuing his work to bring more foot traffic to the downtown area on the weekends.

Albany Downtown Business Partners held its first pop-up shop this weekend to help with the downtown revitalization project.

This weekend they featured a clothing and accessory shop.

The organization's CEO said they plan to do pop-ups once a month to attract people downtown.

"Here in the downtown area, we know that there is a lot needed and one of the things that I'm working on in the downtown area is to bring different businesses in the area," said Yaz Johnson, President of Albany Downtown Business Partners.

"It's good to be able to host a pop-up shop, and not only host it, but host it in the downtown area where people have a reason to come out and be a part of the downtown atmosphere," said Brenda Johnson, Owner of Mystics Sky Clothing and Accessories.

Albany Downtown Business Partners is also hoping initiatives like this will bring more small businesses to set up shop downtown.

