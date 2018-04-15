Pop-up shops help bring traction to downtown area - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pop-up shops help bring traction to downtown area

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Connect
Albany Downtown Business Partners will host a series of pop-up shops in efforts to bring more traction to downtown Albany. (Source: WALB) Albany Downtown Business Partners will host a series of pop-up shops in efforts to bring more traction to downtown Albany. (Source: WALB)
Mystic Sky Clothing and Accessories was featured this weekend as the first pop-up shop for Albany Downtown Business Partners. (Source: WALB) Mystic Sky Clothing and Accessories was featured this weekend as the first pop-up shop for Albany Downtown Business Partners. (Source: WALB)
The location of Yaz Photography will be where the series of pop-up shops will be held. (Source: WALB) The location of Yaz Photography will be where the series of pop-up shops will be held. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany business owner is continuing his work to bring more foot traffic to the downtown area on the weekends.

Albany Downtown Business Partners held its first pop-up shop this weekend to help with the downtown revitalization project. 

This weekend they featured a clothing and accessory shop.

The organization's CEO said they plan to do pop-ups once a month to attract people downtown.

"Here in the downtown area, we know that there is a lot needed and one of the things that I'm working on in the downtown area is to bring different businesses in the area," said Yaz Johnson, President of Albany Downtown Business Partners. 

"It's good to be able to host a pop-up shop, and not only host it, but host it in the downtown area where people have a reason to come out and be a part of the downtown atmosphere," said Brenda Johnson, Owner of Mystics Sky Clothing and Accessories. 

Albany Downtown Business Partners is also hoping initiatives like this will bring more small businesses to set up shop downtown.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Decatur Co. storm leaves car totaled

    Decatur Co. storm leaves car totaled

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:39 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:39:20 GMT
    The storm winds knocked this tree over and totaled his car. (Source: WALB)The storm winds knocked this tree over and totaled his car. (Source: WALB)

    In Bainbridge, crews assessed damage following the severe storm that went through Decatur County early Sunday. The National Weather Service reported a 54 mile per hour wind gust. Crews cleaned up a tree that fell onto a man's car.

    More >>

    In Bainbridge, crews assessed damage following the severe storm that went through Decatur County early Sunday. The National Weather Service reported a 54 mile per hour wind gust. Crews cleaned up a tree that fell onto a man's car.

    More >>

  • $1.5M scratch-off ticket sold in Americus

    $1.5M scratch-off ticket sold in Americus

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:15 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:15:34 GMT
    (Source: Georgia Lottery)(Source: Georgia Lottery)
    (Source: Georgia Lottery)(Source: Georgia Lottery)

    A convenience store in Americus sold a winning ticket worth $1,500,000 from the Georgia Lottery’s Max-A-Million scratcher.

    More >>

    A convenience store in Americus sold a winning ticket worth $1,500,000 from the Georgia Lottery’s Max-A-Million scratcher.

    More >>

  • Red Cross in need of blood donations before the next storm

    Red Cross in need of blood donations before the next storm

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-04-16 04:33:59 GMT
    The American Red Cross says they need more blood donations before another severe weather storm or natural disaster. (Source: WALB)The American Red Cross says they need more blood donations before another severe weather storm or natural disaster. (Source: WALB)
    The American Red Cross says they need more blood donations before another severe weather storm or natural disaster. (Source: WALB)The American Red Cross says they need more blood donations before another severe weather storm or natural disaster. (Source: WALB)

    Every two seconds someone in the U.S. is in need of blood, and it's even more needed during tragedies and severe storms.. That's according to the American Red Cross. South Georgia chapter leaders said they need more blood donations before another disaster. 

    More >>

    Every two seconds someone in the U.S. is in need of blood, and it's even more needed during tragedies and severe storms.. That's according to the American Red Cross. South Georgia chapter leaders said they need more blood donations before another disaster. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly