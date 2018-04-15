Severe weather, fallen trees hit Decatur Co. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Severe weather, fallen trees hit Decatur Co.

Blocked road from storm damage on Barker St. in Decatur Co. (Source: WALB) Blocked road from storm damage on Barker St. in Decatur Co. (Source: WALB)
Fallen tree on W. Orange St. in Decatur Co. (Source: WALB) Fallen tree on W. Orange St. in Decatur Co. (Source: WALB)
Storm damage in Decatur Co. on W. Orange St. in Decatur Co. (Source: WALB) Storm damage in Decatur Co. on W. Orange St. in Decatur Co. (Source: WALB)
DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) -

According to emergency leaders, roads that were once blocked off due to storm damage in Decatur County are now clear. 

Homes off Spring Creek Road in Bainbridge were hit with high winds leaving a damage to some homes and cars. 

Some homeowners said they couldn't believe the storm was that powerful. 

"Branches started breaking, trees started snapping, it was just like a war zone," said Bainbridge resident David Sarrette. "It only lasted about a minute. And after about a minute everything was back to normal again but as you can see it did a lot of damage in a minute." 

"My wife and I were in the house getting ready for church. And we saw some severe weather approaching and the next thing we know we have tree limbs on the house. A big limb fell through and punched about a 2-foot hole in the roof," said Johnny Wacaser, another Bainbridge resident.

Georgia Power crews worked throughout the afternoon to get power up and running in the area. 

  • Decatur Co. storm leaves car totaled

    In Bainbridge, crews assessed damage following the severe storm that went through Decatur County early Sunday. The National Weather Service reported a 54 mile per hour wind gust. Crews cleaned up a tree that fell onto a man's car.

  • $1.5M scratch-off ticket sold in Americus

    (Source: Georgia Lottery)(Source: Georgia Lottery)
    A convenience store in Americus sold a winning ticket worth $1,500,000 from the Georgia Lottery’s Max-A-Million scratcher.

  • Red Cross in need of blood donations before the next storm

    The American Red Cross says they need more blood donations before another severe weather storm or natural disaster. (Source: WALB)The American Red Cross says they need more blood donations before another severe weather storm or natural disaster. (Source: WALB)
    Every two seconds someone in the U.S. is in need of blood, and it's even more needed during tragedies and severe storms.. That's according to the American Red Cross. South Georgia chapter leaders said they need more blood donations before another disaster. 

