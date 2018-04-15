Severe weather, fallen trees hit Decatur Co.

Storm damage in Decatur Co. on W. Orange St. in Decatur Co. (Source: WALB)

According to emergency leaders, roads that were once blocked off due to storm damage in Decatur County are now clear.

Homes off Spring Creek Road in Bainbridge were hit with high winds leaving a damage to some homes and cars.

Some homeowners said they couldn't believe the storm was that powerful.

"Branches started breaking, trees started snapping, it was just like a war zone," said Bainbridge resident David Sarrette. "It only lasted about a minute. And after about a minute everything was back to normal again but as you can see it did a lot of damage in a minute."

"My wife and I were in the house getting ready for church. And we saw some severe weather approaching and the next thing we know we have tree limbs on the house. A big limb fell through and punched about a 2-foot hole in the roof," said Johnny Wacaser, another Bainbridge resident.

Georgia Power crews worked throughout the afternoon to get power up and running in the area.

