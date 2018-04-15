FIRST ALERT: Severe storms head out of Southwest Georgia - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

FIRST ALERT: Severe storms head out of Southwest Georgia

Roads blocked due to storm damage on W. Orange Street (Source:WALB) Roads blocked due to storm damage on W. Orange Street (Source:WALB)
Storm damage in Bainbridge (Source: Julie Harris) Storm damage in Bainbridge (Source: Julie Harris)
Downed trees in Bainbridge (Source: Julie Harris) Downed trees in Bainbridge (Source: Julie Harris)
Blocked roads due to storm damage on Barber Street. (Source:WALB) Blocked roads due to storm damage on Barber Street. (Source:WALB)
(WALB) -

Severe storms came through Southwest Georgia early Sunday morning and are now heading out of the area. 

 The severe threat to the area is now over as the storms continue to move east.

WALB will continue to track the storms as they head out of Southwest Georgia, you can get continuous updates on watches and warnings by clicking here.

OTHER WEATHER RESOURCES:
Get our weather app: Apple | Android
Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook
Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter 
Watch up to date coverage on the Roku app

Damage 

Bainbridge and Decatur County received severe storms that caused damage such as downed trees and damaged power lines.

Crisp County also received downed trees that blocked some roads. 

In Bainbridge, Barber Street and W Orange Street received much damage such as trees falling on cars. 

Drivers should avoid all damaged areas until they are cleared. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT: Severe storms head out of Southwest Georgia

    FIRST ALERT: Severe storms head out of Southwest Georgia

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-04-15 16:34:06 GMT
    Storm damage in Bainbridge (Source: Julie Harris)Storm damage in Bainbridge (Source: Julie Harris)

    Severe storms came through Southwest Georgia early Sunday morning and are now heading out of the area. 

    More >>

    Severe storms came through Southwest Georgia early Sunday morning and are now heading out of the area. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Sunday

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Sunday

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-04-15 04:30:08 GMT
    South Georgia has the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday. (Source: WALB)South Georgia has the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday. (Source: WALB)

    South Georgia has the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of SWGA under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5).

    More >>

    South Georgia has the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of SWGA under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5).

    More >>

  • Checker players gearing up for national tournament

    Checker players gearing up for national tournament

    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-04-15 03:35:27 GMT
    The Albany Pool Checker Club will compete in a national checker tournament in July. (Source: WALB)The Albany Pool Checker Club will compete in a national checker tournament in July. (Source: WALB)
    The Albany Pool Checker Club will compete in a national checker tournament in July. (Source: WALB)The Albany Pool Checker Club will compete in a national checker tournament in July. (Source: WALB)

    A handful of South Georgia men who play checkers for a hobby, will get to showcase their talents on the national stage in July.  The Albany Pool Checker Club hosted a member tournament Saturday. 

    More >>

    A handful of South Georgia men who play checkers for a hobby, will get to showcase their talents on the national stage in July.  The Albany Pool Checker Club hosted a member tournament Saturday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly