FIRST ALERT: Severe storms head out of Southwest Georgia

Severe storms came through Southwest Georgia early Sunday morning and are now heading out of the area.More >>
South Georgia has the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of SWGA under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5).More >>
A handful of South Georgia men who play checkers for a hobby, will get to showcase their talents on the national stage in July. The Albany Pool Checker Club hosted a member tournament Saturday.More >>
Chehaw Park's Native American Festival brings in over 10,000 people to Albany. Organizers said despite the call for rain and possibly storms Sunday, the show must go on. The park has plans in place should severe weather become a threat.More >>
High School seniors in Albany will now get help paying for college, thanks to a local sorority chapter. The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its Jazz in Blue fundraiser tonight. They're raising money to fund scholarships.More >>
