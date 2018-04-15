FIRST ALERT: Severe storms head out of Southwest Georgia

Severe storms came through Southwest Georgia early Sunday morning and are now heading out of the area.

The severe threat to the area is now over as the storms continue to move east.

WALB will continue to track the storms as they head out of Southwest Georgia, you can get continuous updates on watches and warnings by clicking here.

OTHER WEATHER RESOURCES:

+ Get our weather app: Apple | Android

+ Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook

+ Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter

+ Watch up to date coverage on the Roku app

Damage

Bainbridge and Decatur County received severe storms that caused damage such as downed trees and damaged power lines.

Crisp County also received downed trees that blocked some roads.

In Bainbridge, Barber Street and W Orange Street received much damage such as trees falling on cars.

Drivers should avoid all damaged areas until they are cleared.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.