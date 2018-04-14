Checker players gearing up for national tournament - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Checker players gearing up for national tournament

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
The Albany Pool Checker Club will compete in a national checker tournament in July. (Source: WALB) The Albany Pool Checker Club will compete in a national checker tournament in July. (Source: WALB)
Over a dozen Albany men will compete in 3 divisions of checkers at the national competition. (Source: WALB) Over a dozen Albany men will compete in 3 divisions of checkers at the national competition. (Source: WALB)
The team will compete for this trophy. (Source: WALB) The team will compete for this trophy. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A handful of South Georgia men who play checkers for a hobby, will get to showcase their talents on the national stage in July. 

The Albany Pool Checker Club hosted a member tournament Saturday.

It's in preparation for the 52nd National American Pool Checker Association Tournament. 

Over a dozen men from Albany will compete in three divisions, against teams from across the U.S. and the world.

"It's important for us to come together because we are preserving the game. There were members who played the game long before we came along and now there are individuals who are playing now so we can pass the baton to the next generation," said Henry Mathis, President of Albany Pool Checker Club. 

Members said in the near future they plan to work with the boys and girls club to keep the board game competition going.

The national competition is set for July 9th in Baltimore.

