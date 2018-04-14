Checker players gearing up for national tournament

A handful of South Georgia men who play checkers for a hobby, will get to showcase their talents on the national stage in July. The Albany Pool Checker Club hosted a member tournament Saturday.More >>
Chehaw Park's Native American Festival brings in over 10,000 people to Albany. Organizers said despite the call for rain and possibly storms Sunday, the show must go on. The park has plans in place should severe weather become a threat.More >>
High School seniors in Albany will now get help paying for college, thanks to a local sorority chapter. The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its Jazz in Blue fundraiser tonight. They're raising money to fund scholarships.More >>
Albany-Dougherty County Emergency Management officials are already taking precautionary measures before any possible storms. At midnight, Dougherty County's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will activate an Emergency Operation Center with minimal staffing as a safety measure for all citizens.More >>
It was a day full of water and robots Saturday at the Albany Area YMCA. Students from Lee and Cobb counties created robots that can swim. The middle school teams competed against each other for both speed and finesse.More >>
