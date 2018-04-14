Rain not a threat to Native American Festival at Chehaw

Nearly 10,000 people show up to the Native American Culture Festival each year. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw Park leaders said the show will go on Sunday despite weather forecast. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw Park's Native American Festival brings in over 10,000 people to Albany.

Organizers said despite the call for rain and possibly storms Sunday, the show must go on.

The park has plans in place should severe weather become a threat.

Park leaders said they will suspend any events in the arena until rain has passed, and will resume once it does.

Organizers said lines into the festival were backed up Saturday and they're expecting more people to attend Sunday.

"From my understanding, we are expecting rain in the morning for sure. Hopefully according to the weather forecast, it's going to be breaking up about noon time. We are still planning on having the event. If it's raining we will suspend our program in the arena," Ben Kirkland, Natural Resources Manager at Chehaw Park.

They said the park will run a tighter schedule to fit in all activities, if they suspend any arena events.

