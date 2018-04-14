Zeta Phi Beta Sorority host Jazz event for high school scholarsh - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority host Jazz event for high school scholarships

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its Jazz in Blue festival on Saturday. (Source: WALB)
Comedian Malik Jones was one of the headliners for the Jazz event. (Source: WALB)
Jazz music played a huge part in Saturday's event which helped raise money for scholarships. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High School seniors in Albany will now get help paying for college, thanks to a local sorority chapter. 

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its Jazz in Blue fundraiser tonight.

They're raising money to fund scholarships.

Over 250 people packed Albany State University to hear the Southern Art Music Ensemble, and comedian Malik Jones.

Organizers said this event helps connect the sorority with the community.

"With our scholarship program this is our way of giving back to our students to help along with higher education. So therefore when they come out they apply for the scholarships in January, we get those reports back in March," said Anita Clay Moody. 

Money raised from Saturday will also go to Project Z Hope and March for Babies.

