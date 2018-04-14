DOCO emergency crews prepared for possible storms - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DOCO emergency crews prepared for possible storms

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Connect
Dougherty County EMA says it's important to have your weather radio's working Saturday. (Source: WALB) Dougherty County EMA says it's important to have your weather radio's working Saturday. (Source: WALB)
The National Weather Service said last year was a busy storm season, but this year it will be more active. (Source: WALB) The National Weather Service said last year was a busy storm season, but this year it will be more active. (Source: WALB)
Dougherty County EMA will open an Emergency Management Center Sunday at midnight. (Source: WALB) Dougherty County EMA will open an Emergency Management Center Sunday at midnight. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany-Dougherty County Emergency Management officials are already taking precautionary measures before any possible storms. 

At midnight, Dougherty County's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will activate an Emergency Operation Center with minimal staffing as a safety measure for all citizens. 

Officials said they are concerned with this storm system because of hot temperatures Saturday.

They've been watching this storm for the last week and said when they saw the storm didn't lose any energy to our west, it was time to do something. 

They are reminding people Saturday to be alert and listen out for sirens Sunday.

Those sirens will go off in Dougherty County, for severe thunderstorm warnings or a tornado warning.

The County also said it's important to listen for code red signals and your weather radios.

"Because we know there's a potential for really severe weather, with the potential for 40 to 60 mile per an hour winds, they predict isolated tornado with this storm and so we wanted to make sure we air on the side of caution. So we will be opening up the EOC," said Jenna Chang, Emergency Management Specialist, Dougherty County EMA. 

The National Weather Service said last year was one of the busiest seasons, but this season will be more active than the last.

The EMA said because of the number of severe storms that have happened this season, it's important for people to not be complacent but be prepared no matter what.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Checker players gearing up for national tournament

    Checker players gearing up for national tournament

    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-04-15 03:35:27 GMT
    The Albany Pool Checker Club will compete in a national checker tournament in July. (Source: WALB)The Albany Pool Checker Club will compete in a national checker tournament in July. (Source: WALB)
    The Albany Pool Checker Club will compete in a national checker tournament in July. (Source: WALB)The Albany Pool Checker Club will compete in a national checker tournament in July. (Source: WALB)

    A handful of South Georgia men who play checkers for a hobby, will get to showcase their talents on the national stage in July.  The Albany Pool Checker Club hosted a member tournament Saturday. 

    More >>

    A handful of South Georgia men who play checkers for a hobby, will get to showcase their talents on the national stage in July.  The Albany Pool Checker Club hosted a member tournament Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Rain not a threat to Native American Festival at Chehaw

    Rain not a threat to Native American Festival at Chehaw

    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-15 03:26:45 GMT
    Chehaw Park leaders said the show will go on Sunday despite weather forecast. (Source: WALB)Chehaw Park leaders said the show will go on Sunday despite weather forecast. (Source: WALB)
    Chehaw Park leaders said the show will go on Sunday despite weather forecast. (Source: WALB)Chehaw Park leaders said the show will go on Sunday despite weather forecast. (Source: WALB)

    Chehaw Park's Native American Festival brings in over 10,000 people to Albany. Organizers said despite the call for rain and possibly storms Sunday, the show must go on. The park has plans in place should severe weather become a threat.  

    More >>

    Chehaw Park's Native American Festival brings in over 10,000 people to Albany. Organizers said despite the call for rain and possibly storms Sunday, the show must go on. The park has plans in place should severe weather become a threat.  

    More >>

  • Zeta Phi Beta Sorority host Jazz event for high school scholarships

    Zeta Phi Beta Sorority host Jazz event for high school scholarships

    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:18 PM EDT2018-04-15 03:18:40 GMT
    Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its Jazz in Blue festival on Saturday. (Source: WALB)Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its Jazz in Blue festival on Saturday. (Source: WALB)
    Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its Jazz in Blue festival on Saturday. (Source: WALB)Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its Jazz in Blue festival on Saturday. (Source: WALB)

    High School seniors in Albany will now get help paying for college, thanks to a local sorority chapter.  The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its Jazz in Blue fundraiser tonight. They're raising money to fund scholarships. 

    More >>

    High School seniors in Albany will now get help paying for college, thanks to a local sorority chapter.  The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its Jazz in Blue fundraiser tonight. They're raising money to fund scholarships. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly