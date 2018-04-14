DOCO emergency crews prepared for possible storms

The National Weather Service said last year was a busy storm season, but this year it will be more active. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County EMA says it's important to have your weather radio's working Saturday. (Source: WALB)

Albany-Dougherty County Emergency Management officials are already taking precautionary measures before any possible storms.

At midnight, Dougherty County's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will activate an Emergency Operation Center with minimal staffing as a safety measure for all citizens.

Officials said they are concerned with this storm system because of hot temperatures Saturday.

They've been watching this storm for the last week and said when they saw the storm didn't lose any energy to our west, it was time to do something.

They are reminding people Saturday to be alert and listen out for sirens Sunday.

Those sirens will go off in Dougherty County, for severe thunderstorm warnings or a tornado warning.

The County also said it's important to listen for code red signals and your weather radios.

"Because we know there's a potential for really severe weather, with the potential for 40 to 60 mile per an hour winds, they predict isolated tornado with this storm and so we wanted to make sure we air on the side of caution. So we will be opening up the EOC," said Jenna Chang, Emergency Management Specialist, Dougherty County EMA.

The National Weather Service said last year was one of the busiest seasons, but this season will be more active than the last.

The EMA said because of the number of severe storms that have happened this season, it's important for people to not be complacent but be prepared no matter what.

