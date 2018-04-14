Students test water robotics skills - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Students test water robotics skills

Kevin Stilwell is an 8th grader at LCMS West. (Source: WALB) Kevin Stilwell is an 8th grader at LCMS West. (Source: WALB)
Students raced their robots against each other Saturday. (Source: WALB) Students raced their robots against each other Saturday. (Source: WALB)
The robots had to go through underwater hoops. (Source: WALB) The robots had to go through underwater hoops. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

It was a day full of water and robots Saturday at the Albany Area YMCA. 

Students from Lee and Cobb counties created robots that can swim.

The middle school teams competed against each other for both speed and finesse.

The Lee County Middle School West Robotics Team hosted the event.

"The challenge consists of picking up cubes, rings and towers and carrying them from one platform to another while all done by your submersible that we all built throughout the year," said Kevin Stilwell, an 8th grader at LCMS West. 

Lee County Middle School West has two teams that have already qualified for the international competition in Massachusetts in June.

    A handful of South Georgia men who play checkers for a hobby, will get to showcase their talents on the national stage in July.  The Albany Pool Checker Club hosted a member tournament Saturday. 

    Chehaw Park's Native American Festival brings in over 10,000 people to Albany. Organizers said despite the call for rain and possibly storms Sunday, the show must go on. The park has plans in place should severe weather become a threat.  

    High School seniors in Albany will now get help paying for college, thanks to a local sorority chapter.  The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its Jazz in Blue fundraiser tonight. They're raising money to fund scholarships. 

