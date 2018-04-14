Students test water robotics skills

The robots had to go through underwater hoops. (Source: WALB)

Students raced their robots against each other Saturday. (Source: WALB)

Kevin Stilwell is an 8th grader at LCMS West. (Source: WALB)

It was a day full of water and robots Saturday at the Albany Area YMCA.

Students from Lee and Cobb counties created robots that can swim.

The middle school teams competed against each other for both speed and finesse.

The Lee County Middle School West Robotics Team hosted the event.

"The challenge consists of picking up cubes, rings and towers and carrying them from one platform to another while all done by your submersible that we all built throughout the year," said Kevin Stilwell, an 8th grader at LCMS West.

Lee County Middle School West has two teams that have already qualified for the international competition in Massachusetts in June.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.