Police say viral post accusing father of child abuse was false

The Albany Police Department reported Saturday that a photo post on Facebook that has gone viral, accusing a South Georgia father of child abuse in a Walmart, is not true.

Police call the post misleading.

Investigators said they looked at footage from inside the store, and the footage did not show a case of child abuse.

Instead, investigators reported that a father caught a little girl while falling from a shopping cart, and her mother picked her up to comfort her.

APD also said the person who originally posted the photo apologized to the family.

