Dawson community steps up for autism

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
The 8th annual autism awareness resource fair kicked off in Dawson Saturday. (Source: WALB)
Lisa Perry is the program director for the Autism Awareness Walk and Resource Expo. (Source: WALB)
DAWSON, GA (WALB) -

Advocates for autism awareness continued their mission here in South Georgia, this time, with a resource fair.

The eighth annual autism awareness resource fair kicked off in Dawson Saturday. 

It followed the Autism Walk sponsored by Advocates for Autism Resource Center.

Organizers said they want to honor the families and children affected by autism.

The expo and resource fair allowed parents with children with autism, to learn about the developmental disorder.

"Leaving today's expo for a parent to let you know that you are not alone and that we are here to support you and we're gonna strive with every effort that we possibly can to support programs and services that can give our students a better future," said program director Lisa Perry.

The fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha had a fundraiser at their tent.

That money will help provide electronics for children with autism.

