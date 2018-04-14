Multiple Sclerosis walk encourages engagement in downtown Albany

In Bainbridge, crews assessed damage following the severe storm that went through Decatur County early Sunday. The National Weather Service reported a 54 mile per hour wind gust. Crews cleaned up a tree that fell onto a man's car.More >>
A convenience store in Americus sold a winning ticket worth $1,500,000 from the Georgia Lottery’s Max-A-Million scratcher.More >>
Every two seconds someone in the U.S. is in need of blood, and it's even more needed during tragedies and severe storms.. That's according to the American Red Cross. South Georgia chapter leaders said they need more blood donations before another disaster.More >>
Severe weather often leaves an Albany mom reflecting on the death of her son. Malik Jordan died in a car crash during a winter storm while driving to Atlanta last year.More >>
An Albany business owner is continuing his work to bring more foot traffic to the downtown area on the weekends. Albany Downtown Business Partners held its first pop-up shop this weekend to help with the downtown revitalization project.More >>
