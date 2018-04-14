Man charged in Albany burglary after stealing 71 lottery tickets

Police have arrested a man they found scratching lottery tickets, he's accused of stealing from a convenience store in Albany.

Police have charged Antwan Tremaine Roberts, 25, with criminal damage to property and second-degree burglary.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the Stop-N-Shop on Clark Avenue.

Officers say they believe Roberts stole around 71 lottery tickets, after breaking a window and reaching into the store.

"We have some good neighbors too so I'm not thinking about moving from the neighborhood. And even like the people surrounding the business, they support us a lot so we don't have an idea to move out from there," says Henry Patel, Stop-N-Shop store owner.

The owner also says he is looking into getting a new bar to go over the window and he also has plans for upgrading the store's security system.

