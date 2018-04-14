FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Sunday

South Georgia has the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of SWGA under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5).More >>
Thomas County deputies were back at the shooting range on Friday.More >>
Dougherty County wrapped up its week-long of events for National Crime Victims' Week with a bowling family fun night Friday.More >>
Kids dressed up in costumes paraded around the Marine Corp Logistics Base Friday afternoon.More >>
A quality of life improvement project in South Georgia is one step closer to reality.More >>
