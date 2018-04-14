FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Sunday

South Georgia has the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia has the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of SWGA under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5).

In response to that, the WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day.

Here's what we can expect:

Scattered storms will begin to pop up Sunday morning and afternoon, the damage won't be widespread but the rain will.

Tornado risk is still on the low end of the spectrum.

What we know right now:

As of Saturday morning, much of our area was already under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather.

Threats: If a severe storm develops, expect between 1" to 2" of rain (with possible minor flooding), damaging wind (up 40 to 60 mph), and the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

Timing: Storms will move in from the west around 8 a.m. and travel east throughout the morning into the afternoon. Stay with WALB News 10 for updates as we continue to track these storms.

What can you do before the storm hits:

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available.

If you have to travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.

Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you.

If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go.

